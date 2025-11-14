New MSU Bookstore Opens at Gallatin Crossing Mall Just in Time for Cat-Griz Week

BOZEMAN — A familiar name is bringing Bobcat gear to a new location. The MSU Bookstore has opened its first off-campus store at Gallatin Crossing Mall.

On opening day, dedicated Montana State fans filled the mall.

“Of course. We’re Bobcat fans — how can you not?” said one Bobcat.

Jerry, a lifelong supporter, stood out in the crowd. For more than 25 years, he and his family have proudly worn blue and gold. A die-hard fan and member of the Quarterback Club, Jerry said he’s thrilled to have easier access to his favorite team’s merchandise.

“I think it’s a really good idea because that area right now is really getting congested up there,” he said. “This should be fine here. A lot of people can’t get to the bookstore.”

Jerry wasn’t alone in his enthusiasm. Roughly 100 eager Bobcat fans attended a grand opening ceremony on Friday to check out the new location.

“It definitely exceeded our expectations, which is fantastic,” said Chad Schreier, president and CEO of the MSU Bookstore.

The MSU Bookstore, Schreier noted, is not affiliated with Montana State University. It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to lowering the cost of course materials for students — a mission Schreier has led for the past decade.

“We’re the only nonprofit bookstore left in the state of Montana and one of just a handful left in the nation,” he said.

The idea for the off-campus store took shape over the summer. The lease was signed in late September, and renovations moved at a fast pace.

“We pushed like crazy to get this ready to open just in time for Cat-Griz week,” Schreier said.

At Friday’s ceremony, Schreier was joined by Montana State President Dr. Brock Tessman and others for ribbon cutting. Inside, shelves were stocked with Bobcat-branded merchandise — mugs, spatulas, baby clothes and more. Jerry’s wife proudly showed off a new sweatshirt she had picked up.

“With the register going, this is money that’s directly going to lower the costs,” Schreier said. “That’s our mission. So for us, this is just the next chapter — and what a great way to start it.”

The new MSU Bookstore is located at Gallatin Crossing Mall between Spencer’s and LensCrafters.