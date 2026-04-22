New study recommends Butte reduce its commissioners and hire city manager

BUTTE- Do you think Butte-Silver Bow’s local government is too big? Well, a local study commission is recommending a major overhaul of Butte’s governance, and voters can decide in November whether to make these changes too.

“It’s about increasing transparency within local government, having more connectivity to the constituency through local government, and more representation.”

The Butte Local Government Study Commission’s preliminary report recommends that Butte make changes to its Council of Commissioners by reducing it from 12 part-time members to four full-time commissioners.

WATCH: Butte study commission proposes major changes to local government

Butte study commission recommends reducing city council size and hiring a city manager for voters to decide

“A 12-member council is really unwieldy and that they feel that it’s really hard to get decisions through and that there seems to be a lack of opportunity for our council to understand the issues and be deeply involved,” Brandl said.

The report also recommends that Butte hire a city manager who is skilled in overseeing the day-to-day operations of all the city’s departments. The chief executive position would be a mayor and a voting member of the four-member commission. The city manager would be hired by the commissioners.

“In contrast to an elected chief executive who comes in elected, may not understand the job so well,” Brandl said.

These recommendations will be placed on the November ballot for the public to decide if they want to make changes or keep the current government.

“I think there are a lot of positives to it, streamlining the city manager and elected mayor. Like the idea of reducing the number of commissioners,” Butte resident Mike Patterson said.

The public can learn about these proposals at a meeting on April 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at Butte Brewing. A forum for public feedback will be held on May 4th at 5:30p.m.in Council Chambers.