New subdivision will add more than 200 units of housing to Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Some believe an empty field may hold the answer to one of Deer Lodge’s biggest problems—that is, the lack of housing.

Corner Post General Contracting did the ceremonial shoveling of dirt in a groundbreaking recently on land where the company plans to build apartments, townhouses, and single-family dwellings.

“I kept hearing from everybody in town that this is such a problem here, that they don’t have enough housing, people who want to come back to Deer Lodge can’t because there’s not enough homes that they want for their families,” said Corner Post General Contracting owner Lin Hicks.

The developer is building the Beaumont Place subdivision on 44 acres on the east end of Deer Lodge along Interstate 90. It’s the first new subdivision built in this town of about 3,000 people in 70 years. Deer Lodge native Gary Swant is old enough to remember when Deer Lodge was booming.

“When I grew up here, there was 600 kids in the high school; there’s only 180 today,” said Swant.

Some residents living in the area of the project expressed concerns about how the large development will affect the land such as local flooding.

“Our goal was to make sure we didn’t just come in here and try to take what was good for us. We wanted to make sure the community was going to be left better by what we are doing,” said Hicks.

Some housing will be ready on the south end of the neighborhood by this December.

One long-time Stark Street resident living next to the project is supportive of the new subdivision.

“I think it could be beneficial to the community, more people, more families, maybe will get more retail back in town. I don’t think it could hurt at all,” said Joy Ryan.