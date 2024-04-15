New Town Pump set to open in Whitehall

Town Pump Convenience Stores announced the opening of an expanded location in Whitehall on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The 24/7 location boasts 11,936 square feet of floor space, an increased selection of food items, beverages, and snacks, along with an expanded selection of beer and wine, according to a Town Pump news release.

“We are pleased to offer our customers a wider range of products and services at this expanded store,” Dan Sampson, Town Pump’s Director of Development and Construction said in the release.

“Our team is excited to show our new store to the Whitehall community. Our expanded product offerings and deli food items will serve both our Whitehall customers as well as visitors”, added Town Pump manager Logan Trotter.

A 3,277 square foot second floor will include 3 showers for commercial drivers, a driver’s lounge, and laundry services. Parking areas will include 25 designated parking spots for overnight truck parking.

The release said the location will offer 22 Conoco gasoline and diesel fuel stations, along with seven full master/satellite dedicated commercial vehicle lanes that allow for commercial vehicles to fuel both sides of the vehicle at the same time.

In addition to the convenience store, the expanded Town Pump location will be home to a 2,880-square-foot Montana Lil’s Casino with 20 gaming machines, including Lil’s Platinum with exclusive reel, poker, and keno games.

The new Town Pump is located at 426 North Whitehall Road.