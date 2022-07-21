New tricycle given to Billings theft victim

On Tuesday, Mikey Little was heartbroken about the loss of her stolen tricycle. Little lives with cerebral palsy and her tricycle served as her main means for transportation and independence.

Less than 24 hours after making posts to the Facebook page titled Billings Neighborhood Watch, Little has already received a new ride.

Denice Beste Hellekson was one of the many Q2 viewers who reached out and shared their concerns about the lost tricycle. She generously gifted Little with a used one that is in good condition early Wednesday.

“I just wanted to give my tricycle to this woman who clearly needed it much more than I,” Hellekson said. “It warms my heart to be able to help.”

Peggy Swalley, a close friend of Little, emphasized how great it felt to see such an influx of support from the community on the Facebook page.

“I am overwhelmed at the support and generosity of people who want to help. My friend had several offers of people willing to donate and deliver a tricycle to her and she now has another one. I truly believe that there are more good people than bad, we just don't often hear the good things, which is the reason for this post. Keep doing good. It makes a difference.” Swalley wrote.

The original bike has still not been found, and Billings police are investigating.