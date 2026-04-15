New units will add more than 900 beds to Montana prison

BUTTE -Montana’s prison system is overcrowded, and the Department of Corrections is hoping that new cells they’re building at the Montana State Prison will solve that problem.

“Once this is online, we can immediately get those guys out of the county jail, get them in here and start serving their time and getting the services they need to be rehabilitated and moved back to the communities,” Department of Corrections Director Eric Strauss said.

WATCH: Montana State Prison builds new units in a $300 million project to solve severe inmate overcrowding

Montana State Prison builds new units in a $300 million project to solve severe inmate overcrowding

Construction has been underway on a $300 million project to build five new units that could accommodate almost 1,000 more inmates. The new units will be a welcome addition to an old prison.

“The low side was built in the early 70s, the high side was in the mid-70s. We don’t have a lot of modern correctional technologies, so a lot of that’s going to be built into this building here. It’s going to really benefit our staff and keep our inmates safe, too,” Warden Jim Salmonsen said.

The state had to send about 600 inmates to other states due to the overcrowding. Once the new units open by 2029, they can bring them back.

“There’s no question in my mind that once those guys are back in Montana, it’s better for them,” Strauss said.

The new units will have rehabilitation service rooms next to the cells, making it more convenient and safer to move inmates.

“Magical is the word we’re using; this will be a magical environment. Our ability to do the things that people are required to get while they’re here. This will significantly improve our ability to do that,” Prison Rehabilitative and Enterprise Director Scott Eychner said.

