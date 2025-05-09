Nimble burglar steals money from Butte bar in early morning break in

BUTTE - Butte police are looking for a very agile robber who stole money from the bar by breaking a window of a Butte bar and jumping in and out in one of the fastest smash-and-grab thefts they’ve ever seen.

15-Second Heist: Brazen Burglar Breaks into Butte Bar with Blinding Speed

“It’s a pretty athletic move, really, and that person knew exactly where they were going, grabbed what they wanted, left the bar in, like I said, in under 15 seconds,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Security cameras outside The Butte Depot bar captured the person suspected of committing the crime at about 3:40 a.m. on May 9th.

“Throws a weight from a weightlifting set, a 25-pound weight, through the window, makes entry, goes directly to the back of the bar, takes some shake-a-day jars with money in them, and exits the bar,” the sheriff said.

Cameras also capture the thief running southwest from the bar after the burglary. Investigators believe the assailant planned out the burglary ahead of time.

“The way that the person went about this is pretty distinctive in that that person, obviously, in my mind, been to the bar probably within the last week. Because there was no fumbling around in the dark to see what they wanted,” said Lester. “They grabbed the item they came for and exited the bar in less than 15 seconds.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Butte police at (406) 497-1120.

