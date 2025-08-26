Nine people charged with DUIs in Gallatin County over the weekend

GALLATIN COUNTY — Nine people were charged with driving under the influence in Gallatin County this past weekend, according to public records.

The sheriff's office reports 199 DUIs so far this year and expects that number to reach close to 250 by the end of the year. Since more than 15,000 Montana State University students returned to school last week, Sheriff Dan Springer says it is not uncommon for there to be more DUIs during this time of year. With Labor Day coming up this weekend, the sheriff says more deputies will be patrolling the roads.

“Have a plan. Know what you’re going to do to get home. There’s really no excuse in this day and age not to have a plan, whether you call someone in the moment or call someone ahead of time," said Sheriff Springer. "There’s enough Ubers – you can even pre-arrange your ride home on some of these services.”

The sheriff tells MTN he expects DUI numbers to drop off as the weather changes and as tourist season comes to an end.

