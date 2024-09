BUTTE — Butte police have not released the identity of a dead body discovered on a hiking trail just west of Butte Sunday evening.

A person walking Bluebird Trail reported finding the body about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, about a quarter mile west of the Montana Tech campus.

Police described the victim as an adult male and possibly a transient.

Police say no signs of foul play were found. The remains are being examined by the State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.