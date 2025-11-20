No Snow: How Bridger Bowl Is Preparing for Ski Season After a Flake-Free Fall

BOZEMAN — It’s November in Montana, which usually means ski season is just around the corner. But this year, there’s one big problem: there’s no snow.

At Bridger Bowl, staff are preparing for opening day despite the bare slopes.

“Fall has been a little long,” said Erin O’Connor, marketing and communications director at Bridger Bowl. “As you can see, we need some snow.”

Cassidy Powers

Bridger’s projected opening date is Dec. 12, but O’Connor acknowledged that without snow, that could change.

“If we do not get any snow by that time, we would have to delay the opening,” she said.

While talking with O’Connor, the lack of natural snow was clear. The only visible coverage had been produced by Bridger’s nine snowmaking machines.

“We did start to make some snow,” she said. “There are small spots around the mountain where we started snowmaking.” Fun fact, O’Connor added: those large mounds of machine-made snow are called “whales.”

Still, snowmaking alone won’t be enough to open the mountain. And recent temperatures haven’t allowed for sustained production.

“It’s all based on Mother Nature,” O’Connor said.

Aside from hoping for snow, Bridger Bowl has been busy getting ready for the 2025–26 season.

“This year we have new gates,” O’Connor said, demonstrating the systems installed at the Sunnyside and Virginia City lifts. Skiers will scan their passes, the gates will open, and the system will take a photo before they load the lift.

Cassidy Powers

The gates are similar to those at Big Sky Resort, and they come with a new ticket and pass system.

“This year everybody needs a new card,” O’Connor said. “That card will be free the first time and $5 for a replacement.”

Passes can be picked up at kiosks in the base area called “pick-up boxes,” or “PUBs.” Skiers simply scan a QR code to print their pass.

O’Connor also reminded skiers to be aware of changes to the landscape following major landslides that hit the Bridgers over the summer.

“The upper mountain is definitely going to look different,” she said. “People just need to keep their eyes out.”

But skiers won’t get to see those changes without snow.

“The hope is that it will snow,” O’Connor said. “The hope is that old man winter will quit hitting the snooze button. So do your snow dances and help us out.”

Whether the resort can go from grassy slopes to snow-covered trails by opening day depends on the weather in the coming weeks.

