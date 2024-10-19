Nonprofit works to save Butte's old dilapidated homes and buildings

BUTTE — A Butte nonprofit dedicated to fixing up old homes and buildings says it's moving history forward one building at a time. An old home on Nanny Goat Hill in the shadow of the Anselmo Mineyard is a great example of what they are trying to do with their nonprofit.

"It’s just cool to take something that, you know, starting to fall apart and crumble and bring it back to life again. Injecting new life into these old buildings instead of just tearing them down and throwing up condos—it makes my heart happy," says Levi Mork, the vice president of the Butte Historic Trust.

Mork and others at the organization, including engineers and historians, have been volunteering their skills for four years to finish rehabbing the home. Early on in the project, Mork's experience as a civil engineer was crucial.

When the organization bought the old home it had severe structural issues. The foundation was failing in several places. The solution was to jack up the house and replace the foundation while keeping the granite rock as a facade. After leveling the foundation, Mork discovered the old home was no longer a square. He solved this problem with a little bit of creativity.

"So basically [the home] had racked. It was no longer a square; it was more like a parallelogram. So we looked for a contractor to come in but I ended up—I don't like the word, but 'redneck' engineered it," says Mork.

"Our business model, I guess, is to save the houses that nobody else wants or that can save and we turn them around and get them livable and get them structurally sound and maintain our historic integrity as well," says Mork.

Perched on the edge of a steep slope, the historic miner’s cottage was built in 1898. The original occupant was an Irish immigrant who worked for the police and later as a miner.

Over the years, the original shingles and Queen Anne porch details were covered or replaced. Butte Historic Trust board president Mary McCormick says revitalizing properties like this protects Butte’s status as a National Historic Landmark District.

"Helping Butte maintain that status is, I think, you know, one of the reasons why we do this," says McCormick.

The nonprofit’s website says saving historic homes and buildings helps revitalize the local economy, improve neighborhoods, and build a vibrant future for those living in the home and neighborhood.

"I hope for the future of this house to go to somebody that’s going to truly enjoy it. I really hope for a small family to get into it and make their life here," says Mork.

With each coat of paint and nail pounded, the home is closer to completion and will one day be placed on the market. Proceeds from the sale of the home will go into the Butte Historic Trust's next project that is yet to be determined.

