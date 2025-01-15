Northwest 360 festival showcasing film, music and art this week in Butte

BUTTE — The Northwest 360 Winter Festival is underway in Butte, premiering the works of dozens of filmmakers across the country and the world playing at locations such as the Mother Lode Theater, the Covellite Theater, and the Elks.

There will also be music at various locations in Uptown Butte.

And on Wednesday there will be a comedy night at the Mother Lode Theater hosted by comedian Kevin Nealon. And Thursday, there will be a 20th anniversary showing of the cult classic, "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a Q&A with some of the stars of the film.

Also, featured at this event will be a person demonstrating aerial yoga and a muralist from Flint, Michigan, who’s painting a special painting especially for this festival. You can see them in the lobby between Pita Pit and Taco Del Sol.

“So, I really just wanted to do something that was relevant to Butte. These seem to be like staple, important monuments, so it’s cool, kind of bringing in the important monuments, the theater, the music, the arts, kind of an introduction to what Northwest 360 is trying to do,” said artist Krystal Cooke.

To see a schedule of events you can go to the Northwest 360 Winter Fest website.