NorthWestern Energy confirms outage in Butte impacting around 550 customers

BUTTE — NorthWestern Energy (NWE) confirmed on social media that an outage affected around 550 Butte customers late Friday afternoon.

NWE said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore service safely.

The NWE Outage Map currently shows outages in the Flat and near Bert Mooney Airport.

Unconfirmed posts on social media also indicate that Walmart lost power on Friday.

For the most up-to-date information, you can check the NWE Outage Map.

That time when Kelly Clarkson and Helen Mirren talked about Butte's Walmart: