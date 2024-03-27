NorthWestern Energy continues Montana Folk Festival sponsorship for 2024

BUTTE — NorthWestern Energy, a sponsor of the Montana Folk Festival since its debut in 2008, announced its continuing sponsorship of the 2024 festival, slated for July 12-14 in Butte.

NorthWestern officials presented the Folk Festival with a $25,000 donation for 2024, adding to more than $300,000 in support NorthWestern has provided the festival since its beginning, according to NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Paul Babb.

NorthWestern Energy

"NorthWestern Energy has sponsored the Butte folk festival since its beginning in 2008,” Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee Member George Everett stated in a media release. “The company and its employees continue to show their strong commitment to give back to the community and we greatly appreciate their continued partnership."

"We are honored to help sustain this enriching community event and proud of our employees who volunteer their time to the festival,” added Babb.

NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Brian Bird said in the release, “Our employees live, work and raise their families in the communities NorthWestern Energy provides with energy service. Contributing to events and programs that make communities better for all is a core value of our company.”

For more information, including details about additional sponsorship opportunities, visit the Montana Folk Festival website.