NorthWestern Energy replacing natural gas line west of Butte

Posted at 2:41 PM, May 28, 2021
BUTTE — NorthWestern Energy is replacing 15.6 miles of a natural gas pipeline from the Warm Springs area to Butte.

According to a press release, the construction work, which started in May 2021, is visible north of Interstate 90 in the area near Exit 201 to Warms Springs.

Crews will install a new pipeline parallel to the existing natural gas pipeline, which is nearing the end of its useful life. There will no interruption in service to customers.

The project is scheduled to be complete in the Fall of 2023.

The new natural gas pipeline will continue to provide reliable, safe natural gas service to NorthWestern Energy’s customers in the Butte and surrounding area.

