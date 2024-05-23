NorthWestern Energy responding to multiple outages from Bozeman to Butte

BUTTE — NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is working to fix multiple reported outages across southwest Montana, including in the Bozeman and Butte areas.

NWE said on social media that Butte Division crews are responding to multiple outages, including the Phillipsburg, Drummond, and Whitehall areas.

Bozeman Division crews are also working to restore power with multiple outages reported.

In both areas, NWE reports conditions of heavy, wet snow and reminds the public to stay away from downed or damaged power lines.

NWE said on its Facebook page crews are also working to fix outages in the Helena and Missoula areas.