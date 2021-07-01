Notes on the Vine fundraiser to showcase the music and art of Southwest Montana

The Butte Symphony will be filling the halls and sidewalks of the Clark Chateau with chamber music, jazz, and classical guitar music.

"We’ve been closed for about a year now and we decided a great way to reopen the building was to have a big fundraiser where we partner up with the Butte Symphony Orchestra organization," said Christine Martine, Curator of the Clark Chateau.

The Notes on the Vine fundraising event will help raise money for the Chateau and the Butte Symphony.

Along with music, there will be a silent auction and an art show.

"We’re gonna have a ledger art collection on display in the gallery along with a new art installation of bronzes from Montana artist Nancy McLaughlin that will be open to the public," said Martin.

This will be the first performance of the Butte Symphony Orchestra after a year of no shows due to COVID-19.

Lowell Stuck, the executive director of the Butte Symphony Orchestra, is looking forward to the event.

"We’re all excited to get back into performing live for everybody in the area and this will be our first opportunity to come back," he said. "There's going to be music all over this building. It’s gonna just be filled and to go with this; we have wine and beer and h'orderves and the arts."

According to Americans for the Arts, because of the pandemic, financial losses to nonprofit arts and culture organizations are an estimated $17.5 billion, to date.

Ninety-five percent of artists lost creative income. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, 63 percent experienced unemployment.

Stuck wants this year to be a fabulous symphony year.

"For over a year now, live performances have been so limited and non-existent. People love live music. They’ve been such great supporters of the symphony and this does as way giving back out there," said Stuck.

Tickets to the event are $75 a person and $125 a couple. Funds raised from this event will go to support the Clark Chateau and the Butte Symphony Association. Tickets are on sale at the Clark Chateau and the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

