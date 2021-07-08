Officers reassure public of park safety after Bozeman Pond Park shooting

BOZEMAN — Many questions still remain surrounding the shooting that happened at Bozeman Pond Park, the night of July 4th. A lot of people want to know what happened and where is the shooter.

“We’re still investigating this incident. It’s a top priority for our detectives right now. They’re still looking at all the leads that are coming in,” explained Captain Andy Knight with the Bozeman Police Department.

“We don’t have any information there’s any active threat in any of our parks. All the parks are open, so feel free to go to the parks and enjoy those. We want you to feel safe and we’ll keep looking into the incident,” Captain Knight said.

Here’s what we know so far:

2 people were shot.

Those victims are currently recovering.

Bystanders were able to give the victims care before police arrived.

Once police arrived, victims were able to speak to them.

MSU police, The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol troopers helped Bozeman Police after the shooting

And the incident happened around 10:15 p.m.

But there’s still a lot we don’t know:

The identity of the suspect

Details of the weapon used

What the victims and suspect were doing in the park

And the motive

It’s still very early in the investigation, but Captain Knight says there’s no reason to be fearful in any of the parks.

The public will play a key role in helping investigators solve this case, so if you know anything you need to reach out to the Bozeman Police Department.

