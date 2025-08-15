Officers Rescue Choking Driver at Bozeman Gas Station (Video)

BOZEMAN — In an incident early August 7, Bozeman Police officers Helsby and Armstrong were fueling their patrol vehicle at the Exxon station near Walmart around 2 a.m. when they were approached by a man in visible distress, gasping for breath and pleading for help.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Officer Helsby quickly assessed that the man was choking. The individual had been driving on the interstate when he accidentally swallowed a large gumball. After calling 911 as he exited, he spotted the nearby officers and made his way to them for assistance.

Officer Mackinnon, responding to the dispatch call, arrived shortly thereafter to aid Officer Helsby. Together, they executed several attempts of the Heimlich maneuver. After persistent efforts, the gumball was successfully dislodged from the man’s windpipe. He did not require any medical attention after the ordeal.

