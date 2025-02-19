Oh Snow! Poor road conditions due to winter weather impact everyone from police to tow trucks

BUTTE — Well, it seems like the snow came to Butte all at once this year, and that's made for some pretty treacherous winter driving conditions.

"It’s been a real busy day. Yeah, lots of sliding around and slipping. I got stuck, so that took me a while to get out," says Heath Barkell, the owner of Interstate Body Shop.

Watch the story here:

Snow-packed roads pose challenge for Butte drivers, from police to tow trucks

Barkell is one of about half a dozen tow companies in the Mining City that helps Butte-Silver Bow Police when accidents happen. Tuesday was the perfect storm, so to speak, for Barkell, a police officer, and a citizen as they all found themselves at the same location, stuck in deep snow.

"I got stuck, so anybody can get stuck!" says Barkell.

Nobody was seriously injured, though the person driving the car was transported to the hospital according to the officer on the scene. The situation played out on a residential street with very little traffic, but Heath says the situation is a good opportunity to talk about winter driving safety.

"Saftey is number one. Things go haywire so quick, in such an instant, you know. You just gotta just really watch your back. Try not to get out of your car unless you absolutely know that it’s safe," says Barkell.

In 2023 the Montana Legislature made changes to the Move Over Law that requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency, towing, maintenance, or construction vehicle to slow down to 20 miles below the posted speed limit on the interstate. But even in town, Heath says drivers need to give workers space and slow down.

"You know, you see the blue lights and the signs—you just gotta give 'em some room, slow down is the main thing, and don’t slam your brakes. Just kinda steady. Keep steering. You know, if you start sliding, let off—just start steering, you know?"