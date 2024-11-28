On Thanksgiving Eve, Butte butchers say they expect brisk holiday shopping

BUTTE — It’s the day before Thanksgiving and no one is working harder in their kitchen than the local butcher shop—and they ain’t just talking turkey.

“There’s a lot of different preferences for Thanksgiving. It’s not just turkey as you can see,” said Western Meat Block owner Chad Carpenter.

Staff at Western Meat Block in Butte were busy on the eve of Thanksgiving. They’ve sold all their pre-ordered turkey, but people were still coming in from prime rib, ham, and sausage. This is the start of a busy time for butchers.

“It’s the kickoff to over-eating, I think. It kind of gets us into gear for Christmas. It’s not as big, but it’s kind of the Black Friday of the holiday season,” said Carpenter.

Many customers were still shopping for the Thanksgiving table.

“This is the last-minute, my wife was mangling a turkey even as I left the house. I love their hot beer sausage, beef sticks, their gorgonzola dip,” said Jack Wallace.

Despite high prices at the grocery store, Carpenter says business is doing well and he's confident going into the holiday season.

“Yeah, the business has definitely improved from last year; prices have slacked on some of the things like turkeys and stuff,” said Carpenter.