BILLINGS — One person is dead and another was critically injured after an accident involving two motorcycles late Saturday night.

The crash happened at 4th Avenue North and North 24th Street just before midnight on Sunday.

Billings police said on Twitter that one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene, with the other being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The road was closed for more than 5 hours before re-opening at 5 a.m.