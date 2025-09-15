One person dead after fatal crash in Shepherd

Update 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15

The motorcyclist killed in the crash was identified as a 69-year-old Billings man, the Montana Highway Patrol reported Monday morning.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Billings, who had a 3-year-old girl with her in her Subaru Impreza.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Derek White said in his crash report that the motorcyclist was slowing to turn into a nearby business near the corner of U.S. Highway 312 and Shining Mountain Drive.

The Subaru Impreza then rear-ended the Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Subaru were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

White wrote that alcohol is a suspected factor, and the rider was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

(first report) SHEPHERD — One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Shepherd on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 312 near Shining Mountain Drive.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News

Investigators believe the vehicle was following too close to the motorcycle when the crash occurred. The car and motorcycle were both traveling eastbound when the rider slowed down.

Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of the car could not stop in time and struck the motorcycle from behind.

The rider died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.