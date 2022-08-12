Open Theatre Project in Anaconda preparing for new interactive murder mystery show

ANACONDA — Anaconda’s Open Theatre Project held auditions for a new production that puts you in the middle of a mysterious murder.

"I’ve been wanting to act since I was five years old and honestly, I’m trying to get my foot in the door so I can pursue my dreams into being a very famous actress," said actress Jade Murphy.

Murphy’s big dreams led her to audition for the Open Theatre Project’s newest show, “You Have the Right to Remain Dead” by Pat Cook.

"This is a very fun show. I know people really like murder mysteries and this has that interact with audience element that I think people will really enjoy," said Sue Konicek, artistic director for the Open Theatre Project.

Like Murphy, many other people were in attendance to audition for roles and play a part in this comedic murder mystery.

"I love portraying these different characters and like feeling all of their emotions. I like being—I like being different people," said Taylor Brown, an actress.

"Theater is just so much fun because you get to portray all these different personalities and character traits that aren’t you, but it is so much fun not to be you sometimes," said Brenna Walker.

The Open Theatre Project has been in Anaconda since 2013. It’s an educational theater program that has put on youth and community productions like "Crime and Punishment."

“You Have the Right to Remain Dead” will be rehearsed and put on at the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Rehearsals will be held through September and the show will open from the end of September through the beginning of October.

"Theater is a lot of work. There’s a lot of rehearsal so we want people willing to put the time and work into it but want to have fun with a really fun script," said Konicek.