Out and About: Orphan Girl Children's Theatre in Butte wants to take you down the rabbit hole

BUTTE — A Mining City community theater that gives children a creative outlet and a safe space for self-expression has had a tough year with the loss of several members and one benefactor.

Now the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre is turning to the public for support as they see a 75% increase in participation but are experiencing a dip in contributions from donations and grants.

"I think we can all agree that there’s a massive mental health crisis for our young children these days and a place like this—it is a vulnerable thing to get on stage and perform, and we give them an outlet where they do that and feel supported in that vulnerability," says Elizabeth Crase, the executive creative director at the Orphan Girl. "Because of that, they build relationships and become like a family, and they have a support system that, you know, I just don’t know that they would have otherwise."

Crase and the crew at the Orphan Girl invite the community to go down the rabbit hole at "The Mad Hatter's ParTea"—Orphan Girl's Wonderland-themed annual gala will feature live entertainment, food, an Alice in Wonderland costume contest.

The event is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Mother Lode Theatre Ballroom.

Tickets are $35 and include entry into a $1000.00 raffle.

