Orphan Girl Children's Theatre premiers Harry Potter-themed play

BUTTE — The Orphan Girl Children's Theater in Butte is premiering a play Thursday that gives a different take on the Harry Potter story.

The play "Puffs" centers around the often-overlooked Hufflepuff house in the Harry Potter series. Adult and child actors portray the loyal and hardworking underdogs of the Hufflepuff house in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who usually don't get the attention the other houses get in the Harry Potter stories.

“Yeah, the idea of, like, not having something that's particularly super special about you. Maybe you're not brave or smart or a snake, but like you can still be someone amazing if you put in the hard time and effort into being something that you want to be,” said actor Sullivan Panisko.

The show makes its debut Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theater and at the same time and place Friday and Saturday evening, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday.