BUTTE — A major hurdle has been crossed in Butte's goal to get a tram built to the Our Lady of the Rockies statue.

The Federal Highway Administration Thursday approved the air right of way for the construction of the tram to cross over Interstate 15. The tram would take passengers from Butte up to the statue located above the town on the East Ridge.

MTN News

The tram project needed this approval before it could move forward.