Out and About: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents King Lear in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is opening tonight, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with King Lear at the Montana State University Grove, at 11th and Grant St. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

There will be repeat performances in Bozeman of the play from June 15-18 and June 22-25. All performances begin at 8 pm through 10 pm. and are free to the public.

This is the first time in its 50-year-history that the company will present King Lear. In this tragedy, Lear divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third one who loves him. His eldest daughters both then reject him at their homes, so Lear goes mad and wanders through a storm. His banished daughter returns with an army, but they lose the battle, and Lear, all his daughters, and more, die.

“To be celebrating 50 seasons of amazing performances is truly a special accomplishment. Our greatest pleasure comes from knowing that audiences can discover the magic of Shakespeare, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time," states Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.

