Out and About: No diets allowed at Butte's 'Munchies Off Main' food truck festival

BUTTE — The Mining City's third annual "Munchies Off Main" food truck festival is rolling into Butte and event organizer Matthew Boyle says there are no diets allowed at this festival.

Munchies off Main is family-friendly and features food trucks from across the state offering something for every pallet from gourmet grilled cheese to barbecue to sweet treats and even dog treats.

"You know, it’s just one of those things in Butte where diversity is good in all shapes and sizes and especially in food. There’s a lot of just—food that we’re missing here in town and this is just a fun excuse to eat," says Boyle.

In the past, Boyle says he's had vendors run out of food in just a couple of hours so he likes to tell people to arrive early just to make sure they get to try the food they desire.

"We’ve kind of been saying that there’s no diets allowed at this festival," laughs Boyle.

Also featured at the festival will be a variety of dispensaries and the work of local artists, along with a mobile dog grooming truck. Bucking Huff's mechanical bull is open to children and adults who would like to see if they can last 8 seconds on a bull.

The one-day festival begins on Saturday, April 20 on East Galena Street just off Main Street from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or until the food runs out. Munchies Off Main is adding a People's Choice Award this year, so when you go be sure to vote for your favorite vendor.