Out with the old: Butte-Silver Bow Public Library planning for new computers

The computers at the Butte-Silver Bow library have overstayed their welcome.

"These older machines will not run the newer programs that people want, you know, the Office, the word processing, and things like that just because they’re not fast enough, they’re incompatible, so it’s time to get new computers," said Shari Curtis, an adult services librarian at the library.

The computers currently in the library have been there since 2008. So far, $25,000 has been raised and each new computer costs $400 to $500.

In total, there are 23 computers that need to be replaced. There are six computers on the main floor, nine computers on the second floor, and four in the children’s section. There are four in the south branch of the library.

"We’re not going to do those all in one year, but we hope to get going and keep working and every little thing works," said Curtis.

There still is a digital divide and Curtis says the library needs to keep up with changing times so people young and old can use them and not get left behind.

"It used to be just books but now it’s not just books. You know, we have technology we help out with, services for the public," said Curtis.

The library has partnered with the Butte Elks for trivia night twice a month. Funds raised will go toward new computers.