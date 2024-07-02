Owner of Madison Foods says she's 'ecstatic' over response to new Ennis location

ENNIS — Madison Foods, Ennis's long-time grocery store, now has a new home.

The new Madison Foods opened on June 20 and remains the only grocery store in Ennis. The old Madison Foods location, which is next to the new one, was purchased by a local couple who will soon open Ennis Home Furnishings.

Chris Gentry, the owner of Madison Foods, says nearly 20 employees are now on the payroll and adds she is hoping to hire more.

Madison Foods also added Artic Circle which, Chris explains, is similar to a Dairy Queen. A drive-through is expected to open at the end of August.



I asked Chris, “What has the feedback been so far?”

She tells me, “It has been overwhelming. It’s been great. Everyone has been so excited coming in, and we’re just ecstatic to have them in here too."

Chris says Madison Foods will also be adding fuel pumps soon, to make it the total one-stop-shop.