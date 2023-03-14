Parade route and street closure information for 2023 St. Patrick's Day celebrations in uptown Butte

BUTTE — The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow has released parade route and street closure details for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade and celebration in uptown Butte.

According to a press release, streets will close uptown on Thursday afternoon, March 16, and will reopen Saturday, March 18, at 6 a.m.

Planned street closures are as follows:

Main Street from Granite to Broadway (Granite and Broadway to remain open)

Main Street from Broadway to Galena

Park Street from Montana to Wyoming

The release said the uptown parking garage will remain open, with access via Dakota Street, which will also stay open.

Barricades will be placed on Thursday afternoon; anyone parked in a no-vehicle access area will receive a note asking to remove the vehicle.

The parade route is set to run from Granite Street at the intersection with Arizona Street, then west to Montana Street where the parade turns to the south.

After traveling south on Montana Street, the parade turns east onto Park Street and continues to the Dispersal Area at Park and Arizona.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 406-497-6571 or 406-497-6567.

