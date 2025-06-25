Park Co. authorities investigate double fatality in Emigrant

UPDATE: 6-25-2025, 3:40 pm - Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler confirmed to MTN News the pair of women found in the vehicle were mother and daughter.

Emigrant, Montana - June 24, 2025 – Deputies from the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday evening to a report of two deceased individuals inside a motor vehicle on Chico Cemetery Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two local females were in the vehicle when one shot and killed the other before taking her own life. The vehicle was discovered by a passerby, who reported it to the Livingston/Park County Dispatch Center.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this tragic time,” said Undersheriff Tad Dykstra on a social media post. “If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. The Montana Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at #988 for support via call, text, or chat.”

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.