Park County Sheriff's Office investigating death of woman

LIVINGSTON — The Park County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman reported on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

According to a social media post, a call came into dispatch from Livingston Health Care that a patient was brought into the Emergency Department deceased.

The woman was identified as Catherine Sorensen, 55. Sorensen was reportedly brought into the Emergency Department by her husband. The report was that she was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the area of Divide Creek Road.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sorensen's death. They are trying to identify a woman who stopped along Divide Creek Road and assisted in getting Sorensen into a vehicle and to the hospital.

If you have any information about the woman's identity, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 222-2050.