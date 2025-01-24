Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Butte

BUTTE — A woman was killed late Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Avenue, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a press release emergency responders were called to the scene around 10:49 p.m. on Thursday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to Sheriff Lester, a 68-year-old Butte woman was crossing Harrison Avenue when she was struck by a 39-year-old Butte man driving a pickup truck southbound.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after life-saving measures were performed at the scene. The release said she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Sheriff Lester said the woman's name is not currently being released pending notification of family. The driver of the pickup truck was not identified.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.