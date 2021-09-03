Pedestrian killed crossing Billings street

A pedestrian was killed and a road closed Thursday night crossing the street in central Billings.
Billings police tweeted that a westbound truck struck the pedestrian crossing Central Avenue at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive at 8:48 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the truck fled but was quickly captured, according to Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid.
The intersection remains closed as the crash team investigates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
