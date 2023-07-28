Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — A woman walking in Uptown Butte was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle shortly after midnight on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a social media post the incident occurred at the intersection of Montana Street and Granite Street around 12:26 a.m. on Friday.

The 43-year-old woman was crossing Montana Street from east to west when she was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, according to Sheriff Lester.

The post said the woman was taken to St. James Hospital with "serious injuries." No information about her current condition was released.

Montana Highway Patrol is assisting Butte Police in investigating the incident. Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene.

There is no further information about the status of the vehicle's driver at this time. We will update you if we learn more.