Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Melrose

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a train in Melrose Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2024.

MTN's Meagan Thompson is at the scene and says Butte-Silver Bow Police, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office, and Madison County Sheriff's Office have responded.

The pedestrian was reportedly struck near the train's intersection with Trapper Creek Road sometime before 10 a.m. on Friday.

No further details are available. We will update this developing story as we learn more.