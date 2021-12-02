Watch
Pedestrian struck and killed in Billings

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 01, 2021
A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings near the I-90 exit Wednesday night, according to Billings police.

The man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Midland Road at the 5400 block just after 5 p.m., and he died at the scene.

The immediate area of Midland is closed as Billings police investigate.

