Peppermint Paddy’s: Reviving Anaconda's favorite comfort food restaurant

ANACONDA — ANACONDA — A sense of place is defined by many things, including the food that we eat, and in Anaconda, Peppermint Paddy’s has been serving the community comfort food for 30 years.

"My secret ingredient is love. Love is what makes food good. You put your love in it, and it won’t taste bad," says Brea Crncevich, the kitchen manager and chef at Peppermint Paddy's in Anaconda.

Crncevich works with the menu that has been a favorite in the community since the 1980s. After a months-long renovation, the interior is brand-new — a nice change that allows for a comfortable dining experience. But Crncevich says what really makes the establishment special is the family feel.

"It’s also a family business for us. My cousin Heather and I do this together, and we’re doing it in honor of my aunt Julie," says Crncevich.

She says her aunt Julie Gagnon was a driving force behind the restaurant and was supposed to be a business partner, but she passed away tragically just after the restaurant reopened, when she was struck by a truck while crossing Harrison Avenue in Butte.

"Without Julie and her mentoring me, it wouldn’t be this way today," says Heather Collins, the owner of Peppermint Paddy's.

Collins has been reviving Anaconda restaurants for over a decade. She is responsible for reviving a local pasty shop with a long history dating back to the 1950s. She also owns an Italian restaurant in town.

"You can call me a restaurateur. I really, to answer your question, just feel comfortable in the restaurant business and that’s how I know how to make a living, with food," says Collins. "Seeing the opportunity with businesses that have been established in this community is definitely important, and I like to take something and make it even greater."

Peppermint Paddy’s uses fresh, local ingredients and, like her cousin, Collins says the secret ingredient in their food is love.

"I love food. I love to be creative with it and I love to offer a quality product to people because that’s what I want myself," says Collins.