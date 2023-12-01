Personal information of 900 Butte School District employees compromised in cyberattack

BUTTE — Personal information, including social security numbers, was compromised in a cyberattack on the Butte School District that directly impacted more than 900 school district employees.

Butte School Superintendent Judy Jonart said employees have been offered 12 months of free credit monitoring protection.

“Yes, their information was impacted, but we went to immediately protect that information with the credit monitoring and the identity theft insurance,” said Jonart.

School officials first noticed the district’s computer system was hacked on Nov. 4 and since then, the system has been shut down to prevent further intrusion. Jonart said some student personal information may have been compromised, but not their social security numbers because they don’t have the students’ numbers in the computer system.

The district says it has notified parents of the information breaches.

The extent of the cyberattack is still being investigated nearly four weeks after it was first discovered. Public schools in Butte have not been able to use their computers or internet since the attack.

“Every day one more piece gets up and functioning. So it’s not all the way functioning, but every day we make more and more progress,” said Jonart.