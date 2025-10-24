Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pick a pumpkin: Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse presents its best

obituary.jpg
MTN NEWS
obituary.jpg
Posted

The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse held its annual pumpkin carving contest. Which one do you like best?

Pumpkins will remain on display in the courthouse rotunda until Halloween!

Pick a pumpkin: Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse presents its best

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader