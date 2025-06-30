Plant festival celebrates roots and dinosaur fossils in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — Butte’s festival season is typically defined by lots of music and dancing, but a local plant shop is offering a new festival that celebrates the serenity of house plants.

Located in the historic Phoenix Building in Uptown Butte, Plantosaurus REX overflows with hundreds of shades of green.

Shop owner Myles Stricker runs his hands over a living wall he just completed for a private client, which was then donated to the art space next door to his plant shop.

Stricker points out dracaena and anthurium plowmanii growing side-by-side with succulents and various moss species.

He explains that plants are watered by hidden chambers that allow for the placement of succulents and tropical plants — plants that have different water needs— to grow in close proximity.

Want to see what REX Fest has to offer? Watch our exclusive video and learn about the fun workshops, kids' activities, and more at Plantosaurus REX

Stricker's festival, celebrating his shop's roots as a brick-and-mortar store, is hosting the third annual REX Fest complete with a terrarium bar, vendor market, kids' activities, and a special presentation on dinosaur and plant fossils from the Museum of the Rockies.

Stricker says mini festivals like this help raise awareness for retail shops that are present Uptown.

"If we can get some of the big names like the Museum of the Rockies up here, that gets people out the door, up to Uptown Butte, and exploring what the new things are that we have to offer up here," says Stricker.

REX Fest will feature free hourly workshops on topics like outdoor gardening and building habitats for reptiles to name a few.

The event workshops are free and will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. on July 6th at 66 West Park Street in Uptown Butte.

