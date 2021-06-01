Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue, clinic scheduled next week at Butte's Civic Center

BUTTE — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, June 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Town Pump on South Montana Street, while a mass vaccination clinic featuring first and second doses will be held Tuesday, June 8 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center.

All vaccine models – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – will be available at both clinics. Registration for the Civic Center clinic is available at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at (406) 497-5008. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

The pop-up clinics are designed for people to walk up or drive up to the pop-up site for a vaccine. All people ages 12 and up are welcomed at both clinics, conducted by Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command. Those ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated are eligible to win “Vaccine Sweepstakes” prizes beginning June 24 and through Sept. 30. Weekly drawings will be held, with two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes awarded weekly.

“We are encouraging people to learn everything they can about the COVID-19 vaccines and to get fully vaccinated,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Tuesday. “This is about our personal health and our community’s collective health. But it’s also about the chance to win significant cash awards over the late spring and summer. We are hoping to have fun with this.”

Pharmacies continue to be locations where COVID-19 vaccines can be scheduled and obtained.

More information may be found at https://vaccinefinder.org.

All Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated at the Civic Center, at pop-up clinics and at pharmacies are eligible for the sweepstakes winnings. Butte-Silver Bow residents who have been vaccinated outside of the county – for example, snowbirds – are also eligible. Those vaccinated outside of the county are asked to visit the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 25 W. Front St., with a vaccination card and identification proving county residence. These individuals will then be entered into the vaccine sweepstakes.

As of Tuesday, an estimated 52 percent of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population – 15,691 residents – has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Butte-Silver Bow is a top performer in the state in regard to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “I and other members of the Unified Health Command want to thank our community for doing its part to manage and overcome this virus.”

More information on local and state immunization rates may be found at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d 4b.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, the Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 data report. As of Sunday, May, 30, the department was reporting 4,123 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020. Of those, 4,031 have recovered, and six cases remain active. The county has seen 86 fatalities related to COVID-19.

For the week of May 22-28, the Health Department reported six newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the same number of cases reported during the week of May 15-21. Based on those six new cases, the daily average cases for the week of May 22-28 was .85. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of May 15-21 was 2.45. The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period – increased to 1.1 percent in the time period of May 19-25, up slightly from 1.0 percent during the previous time period.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to be detected in Butte-Silver Bow’s wastewater, proven with a sample taken May 26 at Metro Sewer. But the most recent sample showed a much lesser concentration than a previous sample taken in April and a far lesser concentration than in samples taken last fall and winter.