Possible drowning reported at Fairmont

FAIRMONT - Emergency crews responded late Friday afternoon to a report of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs.

According to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release at approximately 4:09 pm, Butte Emergency Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs. CPR was reported to be in progress.

Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene. A 14-year-old male was transported from the scene to St. James Healthcare. The condition of the victim is not known at this time. No further details on the incident are currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.