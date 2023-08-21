Powell County nonprofit sends kids back to school with full backpacks

DEER LODGE — A local nonprofit in Deer Lodge is helping parents cut the cost of filling up their children's backpacks as kids head back to school in Powell County.

Backpacks for Kids treasurer Lynn Johnson joined about a dozen volunteers to assist in the event.

"We have 500 backpacks that we can fill this year," says Johnson.

And organizers say the price of school supplies has gone up this year with the average cost of filling a backpack hitting between $50 and $75 per child.

Lynn says they were further able to reduce the cost by supplying the school directly with items like Clorox wipes, Kleenex, Ziplock bags, and other bulk items.

"Anything bulk we were able to just donate to the schools so the kids do not have to worry about any of that," says Johnson.

Overall, the group says they spent almost $25,000 on school supplies and it’s all worth it to see the smiles on the kids' faces as they collect their bags.

"To see the smiles on kids’ faces, to know that they’re going to be prepared for school, knowing that they’ve got all their supplies, their backpack, I think it just is a confidence builder for the kids. The smiles, the hugs, the enjoyment that they have is just priceless," says Johnson.

Third-grader Jayden Jackson is one of the hundreds of kids that collected a bag and he’s looking forward to the first day of school on Aug. 23.

"I get to see my friends and learn a lot," says Jackson.

But what is his favorite part about school?

Homework. And thanks to this back-to-school nonprofit program, Jayden will have lots of fun new school supplies to do all of his homework.

Backpacks for Kids says they are already planning for next year's back-to-school event and anyone wishing to make a donation can send checks to addressed to Backpacks for Kids to Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan in Deer Lodge.