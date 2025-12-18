Powerful windstorm topples century-old trees, causes widespread damage across Butte

BUTTE — A massive windstorm swept through Butte and Southwest Montana on Dec. 17, causing extensive damage as century-old evergreen trees crashed down on vehicles and property throughout the city.

Christine Martin was in her living room in Butte's Upper West Side neighborhood when disaster struck.

"It was really windy, and then I just heard this big 'crack' sound," Martin said.

A giant spruce tree, likely planted in the 1930s when her house was built, toppled directly onto her car.

"Oh, it was so loud. My cat ran and hid immediately. I looked outside, and I saw the tree just fall on my car, and then there was another big sound, and the rest of the tree came down," Martin said.

Despite the destruction to her vehicle, Martin remained grateful.

"I'm just happy that no one is hurt and it didn't fall on my house," Martin said.

The powerful winds, reaching 60 to 70 miles per hour, caused widespread power outages affecting thousands of residents, businesses, and schools across the Mining City. The storm even blew away the MTN News sign from the Montana Street building.

Butte School District No. 1 closed all schools for the day, while Butte Central Catholic Schools closed for elementary and middle schoolers.

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement issued an emergency-only travel advisory due to hazardous wind conditions, debris, and downed power lines. Crews worked throughout the day to clear streets of fallen trees and debris.

Windy conditions are expected to continue throughout the evening.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. — Butte–Silver Bow Law Enforcement Media Release

The High Wind Warning for our area remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

The Emergency Travel Advisory for the City of Butte will be rescinded at 9:00 p.m. tonight, at which time normal activity and travel may resume. Travelers are urged to use caution, as some streets remain blocked.

Residents are also asked to remain aware of ever-changing weather conditions.

Strong winds across Montana caused power outages for more than 35,000 NorthWestern Energy customers and disrupted communications infrastructure. Some customers who called NorthWestern Energy's Customer Care line experienced dropped calls due to the conditions.

NorthWestern Energy crews and contractors are working together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. The company emphasized that safety is its top priority and urged people to stay away from all downed or damaged power lines.

When clearing debris from the windstorm, the utility company advised using extreme caution and checking for any power lines that may be hidden beneath debris.

Customers experiencing outages can report them online at northwesternenergy.com or by calling 888-467-2669. For the most up-to-date outage information, customers can visit the outage map at northwesternenergy.com.

