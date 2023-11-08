Preliminary Nov. 2023 Election Results: Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Madison, and Powell counties
Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 01:10:53-05
Walkerville, Alderperson, Ward 2
|Candidate
|Total
|Joel Arnoldi
|19
|Clifford Rickey
|24
|Clark Grant
|58
Deer Lodge City Council, Ward 1 - 4 Year Term
|Candidate
|Total
|Jackie Greenwood
|53
|Kirk Hayes
|108
Powell County High School Unification With Deer Lodge Elem Dist 1
|FOR/AGAINST
|Total
|FOR
|876
|AGAINST
|520
Dillon Councilman, Ward 3 – 2 Year Term
|Candidate
|Total
|Steven Wayne Sievert
|74
|William R. (Bill) Shafer
|112
Dillon Councilman, Ward 1- 4 Year Term
|Candidate
|Total
|Don Hand
|115
|Joleen Schultz
|171
Dillon City Judge
|Candidate
|Total
|Paul Pilgrim
|208
|William L. Knox
|443
Virginia City Town Commissioner, 4 Year Term (Vote For 2)
|Candidate
|Total
|David Bacon
|74
|Justin Gatewood
|80
|Gay L. Rossow
|24
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.