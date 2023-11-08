Preliminary Nov. 2023 Election Results: Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Madison, and Powell counties

Prev Next MTN News

Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 07, 2023

Walkerville, Alderperson, Ward 2 Candidate Total Joel Arnoldi 19 Clifford Rickey 24 Clark Grant 58 Deer Lodge City Council, Ward 1 - 4 Year Term Candidate Total Jackie Greenwood 53 Kirk Hayes 108 Powell County High School Unification With Deer Lodge Elem Dist 1 FOR/AGAINST Total FOR 876 AGAINST 520 Dillon Councilman, Ward 3 – 2 Year Term Candidate Total Steven Wayne Sievert 74 William R. (Bill) Shafer 112 Dillon Councilman, Ward 1- 4 Year Term Candidate Total Don Hand 115 Joleen Schultz 171 Dillon City Judge Candidate Total Paul Pilgrim 208 William L. Knox 443 Virginia City Town Commissioner, 4 Year Term (Vote For 2) Candidate Total David Bacon 74 Justin Gatewood 80 Gay L. Rossow 24

