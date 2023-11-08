Watch Now
Preliminary Nov. 2023 Election Results: Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Madison, and Powell counties

Voting Ballots
MTN News
Voting Ballots
Posted at 11:08 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 01:10:53-05

Walkerville, Alderperson, Ward 2

CandidateTotal
Joel Arnoldi19
Clifford Rickey24
Clark Grant58

Deer Lodge City Council, Ward 1 - 4 Year Term

CandidateTotal
Jackie Greenwood53
Kirk Hayes108

Powell County High School Unification With Deer Lodge Elem Dist 1

FOR/AGAINSTTotal
FOR876
AGAINST520

Dillon Councilman, Ward 3 – 2 Year Term

CandidateTotal
Steven Wayne Sievert74
William R. (Bill) Shafer112

Dillon Councilman, Ward 1- 4 Year Term

CandidateTotal
Don Hand115
Joleen Schultz171

Dillon City Judge

CandidateTotal
Paul Pilgrim208
William L. Knox443

Virginia City Town Commissioner, 4 Year Term (Vote For 2)

CandidateTotal
David Bacon74
Justin Gatewood80
Gay L. Rossow24
