Presenting the winner of KXLF's Holiday Decorations Contest!

BUTTE — It’s hard to miss the Schrapps’ household during Christmastime with all their decorations adorning the yard, including their famous outhouse Santa, who likes to peek out and then quickly go back inside to finish his business. Their yard gets more elaborate year after year.

“I’d say the display’s been growing over at least 15 years or so. Every year they look to see what’s new because every year we try and add one to three pieces,” said Jori Schrapps.

It certainly gets plenty of attention.

“We get people who stop in front of the house to take pictures, we have groups that have kids that stop every year to go in the yard and take pictures. You get people that stop and knock on the door to thank us for decorating because they enjoy seeing it,” said Schrapps.

Jori is delighted to be selected the winner and admits she routinely checks on the other decorated houses in Butte for inspiration.

“I actually drive around every year to scout out to see what people have on their houses to see what I might need to add. A couple years ago I added the snowflakes to the fence because I’d seen them on somebody’s house here in town, so I had to hunt them down and figure out where they got them and that was a new addition one year,” she said.

You can see her display at her home on Holmes Avenue near Paxson Avenue.

And you watch the video below for a look at some of the other beautifully decorated homes that entered this year's contest: