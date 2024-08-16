PRIMARY PROBLEM: Butte-Silver Bow to recount ballots from June election

UPDATE: 8/16/2024, 4:38 PM - Butte-Silver Bow released the following information:

The Butte-Silver Bow Clerk and Recorder’s office will be holding a recount of the 2024 primary election. The preparation starts Monday, August 19th at 9 AM in the Civic Center annex. The counting will start on Tuesday 20th at 9 am. The process is open to the public and candidates. If there are questions or concerns you can reach the office at 406-497-6335 or by email using clerkrec@bsb.mt.gov.

PREVIOUS:

Story has been updated with new information:

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow will recount all the ballots from the primary election held in June after finding a discrepancy in the original count.

Clerk and Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce told KXLF Friday that her office discovered an overcount of about 1,000 ballots in the June primary.

The election office suspects the 1,000 ballots were accidentally counted twice and this was a human error. The votes were already counted, but accidentally rerun through the tabulator.

On Monday the Butte election office will prepare to recount all the ballots at the Butte Civic Center Annex. The counting will start on Tuesday, Aug. 20th at 9 am.

Sajor-Joyce said staff will hand count all the ballots and run them through the tabulator.

The results must be completed by Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Sajor-Joyce added the recount is open to the public to observe at the Civic Center Annex.

Some races on the primary ballot were very close and a recount could change the results.

